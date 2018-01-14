Russian women’s team wins 3,000m relay at European Short Track Speed Skating Championships

TASS, January 14. Russian women’s team of Tatiana Borodulina, Sofia Prosvirnova, Ekaterina Efremenkova and Emina Malagich won gold in 3,000 meter relay race at European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Germany’s Dresden.

The Russian speed skaters finished with a result of four minutes and 11.462 seconds. Hungarian speed skaters Bernadett Heidum, Andrea Keszler, Zsofia Konya and Petra Jaszapati were second (four minutes and 11.582 seconds). Bronze went to the French team of Veronique Pierron, Tifany Hout-Marchand, Selma Poutsma and Gwendoline Daudet (four minutes and 18.935 seconds).

Last time Russian speed skaters won the 3,000 meter relay at the European Championshipns in 2015.