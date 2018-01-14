Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian women’s team wins 3,000m relay at European Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Sport
January 14, 19:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Hungarian speed skaters were second

Share
1 pages in this article
Tatiana Borodulina

Tatiana Borodulina

© EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

TASS, January 14. Russian women’s team of Tatiana Borodulina, Sofia Prosvirnova, Ekaterina Efremenkova and Emina Malagich won gold in 3,000 meter relay race at European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Germany’s Dresden.

The Russian speed skaters finished with a result of four minutes and 11.462 seconds. Hungarian speed skaters Bernadett Heidum, Andrea Keszler, Zsofia Konya and Petra Jaszapati were second (four minutes and 11.582 seconds). Bronze went to the French team of Veronique Pierron, Tifany Hout-Marchand, Selma Poutsma and Gwendoline Daudet (four minutes and 18.935 seconds).

Last time Russian speed skaters won the 3,000 meter relay at the European Championshipns in 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia’s Investigative Committee opens cases over rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine
3
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
4
Orbital survey data used by Russia’s Investigative Committee to probe into crimes
5
Hungarian PM criticizes EU policy towards Russia
6
Russian senator says Kiev should learn from North Korea how to make compromise
7
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама