Russia’s Elistratov wins bronze at European Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Sport
January 14, 18:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The overall classification is topped by Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, Vladislav Bykanov of Israel is second

TASS, January 14. Russian speed skater Semion Elistratov has scored 43 points to win the third place in overall classification at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Germany’s Dresden.

The overall classification is topped by Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, who scored 107 points. Vladislav Bykanov of Israel is second, with 52 points. Another Russian speed skater Victor An is sixth, with 29 points.

Elistratov was eighth in the 3,000 meters event with five minutes and 26.505 seconds. An finished fourth, with a result of five minutes and 11.881 seconds.

Apart from that, Elistratov won silver in 1,500 meters and 1,000 meters events.

He was first in overall classification at the 2017 European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Turin.

The ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships ends on Sunday.

Реклама