Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian champion biathlete Shipulin says ready to compete at 2018 Olympics as neutral

Sport
January 14, 17:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Shipulin says the national biathlon team has done "colossal work" this season

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Anton Shipulin, the leader of the Russian men’s biathlon team, said on Sunday he is ready to take part in the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the Olympic flag.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership over multiple doping abuse allegations, thus banning the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the national flag. The IOC vowed, however, to observe the rights of clean athletes. Those who match the proposed criteria may be invited to the 2018 Games as "Olympic athletes from Russia," under the Olympic flag. The use of Russia’s national symbols and the flag’s colors will be prohibited. The list of Russian athletes cleared for participation in the Games will be made public on January 28.

"I am ready to compete at the Olympic Games. Everything will depend on the IOC’s decision. Let us wait till January 28," Shipulin said in an interview with Match TV.

"We have done colossal work this season and it cannot but yield results. I hope they will show at the most crucial point of the season - at the Olympic Games," he stressed.

Shipulin, 30, is the Olympic champion of the Sochi Games in 2014 and a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Vancouver in 2010 in relay races.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia’s Investigative Committee opens cases over rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine
3
Hungarian PM criticizes EU policy towards Russia
4
Mexican politician says no proof of Russia’s election meddling
5
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
6
Russia, China to join efforts for solving North Korea crisis - Russia’s foreign ministry
7
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама