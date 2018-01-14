Russian champion biathlete Shipulin says ready to compete at 2018 Olympics as neutral

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Anton Shipulin, the leader of the Russian men’s biathlon team, said on Sunday he is ready to take part in the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the Olympic flag.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership over multiple doping abuse allegations, thus banning the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang under the national flag. The IOC vowed, however, to observe the rights of clean athletes. Those who match the proposed criteria may be invited to the 2018 Games as "Olympic athletes from Russia," under the Olympic flag. The use of Russia’s national symbols and the flag’s colors will be prohibited. The list of Russian athletes cleared for participation in the Games will be made public on January 28.

"I am ready to compete at the Olympic Games. Everything will depend on the IOC’s decision. Let us wait till January 28," Shipulin said in an interview with Match TV.

"We have done colossal work this season and it cannot but yield results. I hope they will show at the most crucial point of the season - at the Olympic Games," he stressed.

Shipulin, 30, is the Olympic champion of the Sochi Games in 2014 and a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Vancouver in 2010 in relay races.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.