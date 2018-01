MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Ice Hockey Federation of Russia may nominate St. Petersburg as a host city for the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, the federation’s chief Vladislav Tretyak has said.

"We want St. Petersburg to host the 2024 world championships," Tretyak said in a video on the organization’s official YouTube channel.

St. Petersburg hosted world championships in 2000 and 2016.