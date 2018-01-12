Foreign specialist may take charge of Moscow State University’s anti-doping laboratory

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. A foreign specialist may take charge of the anti-doping laboratory at the Moscow State University (MSU) and such perspective has been discussed with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), MSU head Viktor Sadovnichy said on Friday.

Sadovnichy said he recently held talks with WADA Director General Olivier Niggli discussing perspectives for the appointment of a foreign expert to head the anti-doping laboratory, which is expected to begin its work in May.

"I have discussed the issue of the laboratory’s head with Niggli and told him that if there is a foreign specialist, we will study the candidacy and later approve it," Sadovnichy told journalists. "This is why it is possible that a foreign specialist will be in charge of the laboratory - a biologist, a biotechnologist, a medical professional."

"We share the same stance with Niggli on this issue," the MSU head said. "My task is to establish the laboratory with absolutely honest and impeccable conditions of work and results, and its work will be based solely on scientific principles."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Early last month, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to assign the anti-doping laboratory to the Moscow State University.