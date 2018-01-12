Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Anti-Doping Agency, Britain’s UKAD prolong cooperation agreement for 2018

Sport
January 12, 13:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and Britain’s anti-doping body UKAD has extended their agreement on cooperation for this year, an official with the Russian agency told TASS on Friday.

"UKAD continues cooperating with us," Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA’s first deputy director general, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have extended our agreement on the joint work for the year of 2018," Pakhnotskaya added.

The WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

In June 2017, the WADA granted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency the right for planning and collection of doping samples under the supervision of Britain’s UKAD.

Last November, the WADA Foundation Board announced at its session in South Korea’s Seoul on Thursday that the RUSADA was still incompliant with the global agency’s Code. The reason provided was that Russia had failed to fulfill two required provisions of the Roadmap to reinstate RUSADA’s membership.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
