Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yekaterinburg Arena to open in April with home club’s match ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
January 11, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A recently reconstructed football stadium in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, one of 11 cities across the country selected to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, will open on April 1 with a match of the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL), the local administration announced on Thursday.

Read also

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

The opening match at the refurbished Yekaterinburg Arena will be played between home football club Urals and Rubin FC from Kazan as part of the 24th round of the RFPL 2017/2018 season.

Reconstruction works at Yekaterinburg’s Central Stadium, which was initially opened in 1957, were launched in September 2015, to prepare the arena for hosting matches of the global quadrennial football event in 2018.

The stadium, which will host a total of four matches of the 2018 World Cup, was commissioned on December 29, 2017.

Following the reconstruction efforts at the stadium, which is home to one of the country’s oldest football clubs, Urals FC, the facility boasts an over 35,000-seat capacity while its historical facade remained untouched.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
3
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
4
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
5
Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test
6
Duma deputy proposes to change US embassy’s address to 1 North American Dead End
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама