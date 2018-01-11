Yekaterinburg Arena to open in April with home club’s match ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A recently reconstructed football stadium in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, one of 11 cities across the country selected to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, will open on April 1 with a match of the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL), the local administration announced on Thursday.

The opening match at the refurbished Yekaterinburg Arena will be played between home football club Urals and Rubin FC from Kazan as part of the 24th round of the RFPL 2017/2018 season.

Reconstruction works at Yekaterinburg’s Central Stadium, which was initially opened in 1957, were launched in September 2015, to prepare the arena for hosting matches of the global quadrennial football event in 2018.

The stadium, which will host a total of four matches of the 2018 World Cup, was commissioned on December 29, 2017.

Following the reconstruction efforts at the stadium, which is home to one of the country’s oldest football clubs, Urals FC, the facility boasts an over 35,000-seat capacity while its historical facade remained untouched.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.