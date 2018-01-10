Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Karyakin out of 2018 Dakar Rally sustaining arm fracture at Stage Five in Peru

Sport
January 10, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian racer and defending champion Sergey Karyakin, 26, is the only Russian to win Dakar rally in the quads category, which was introduced to the legendary race in 2009

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian racer and defending champion Sergey Karyakin, competing at the 2018 Dakar rally in the quads category, fell out of his four-wheeler and broke an arm on Wednesday during the fifth stage of the world’s most challenging annual rally, according to organizers of the race.

Read also

Peru is back on 2018 Dakar Rally track alongside with Bolivia, Argentina

The Russian sustained an injury right at the beginning of the fifth stage, which had a total distance of 774 kilometers between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa in Peru.

"Sergey Karyakin fell at km 44 and broke his arm," according to the statement from the Dakar rally organizers. "The Dakar is probably over for the defending champion, the only man who has been able to push Ignacio Casale hard since the start of the rally."

After four stages of this year’s rally, Karyakin was second in the quads category trailing behind leader Ignacio Casale of Chile with an aggregate time of 25 minutes 30 seconds.

Karyakin, 26, is the only Russian to win Dakar rally in the quads category, which was introduced to the legendary race in 2009. The Russian has been participating in Dakar since 2014.

The 2018 Dakar is the 40th anniversary edition of the rally and this year its route stretches across the South American territories of Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. The rally started on January 4 and is scheduled to finish on January 20.

This year the rally is held for the tenth time on the territory of South America and after five years it returned to Peru again.

Peru was part of the Dakar racing series twice in its history, first in 2012, when the country’s capital of Lima was the checkered-flag destination and then in 2013, when Lima was the jump-start point of the rally.

