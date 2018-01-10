Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Daniil Kvyat becomes F1 Scuderia Ferrari’s development driver

Sport
January 10, 17:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 23-year-old Russian driver will be mostly dealing with simulators, Ferrari’s press service stated

Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian auto racer Daniil Kvyat became a development driver for legendary Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari, according to a statement on the official website of the Italian racing team.

There were no further details provided at the moment, including the terms of the contract between the Russian racer and Ferrari.

Daniil Kvyat

Formula One Red Bull’s consultant Marko rules out Kvyat’s return to Toro Rosso

In response to a question from TASS about what exactly Kvyat would be doing in the role of the development driver, Ferrari’s press service stated that he would be mostly dealing with simulators.

"The role of ‘development driver,’ as stated in the note issued by the Team, is normally associated with work at the simulator," according to Team Ferrari’s press service. "Main track activities are covered by our other drivers already."

The 23-year-old Russian driver entered the Formula One world in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

Kvyat finished last season with five points in 15 races for Toro Rosso, which is a farm team of Red Bull. After the US Grand Prix in late October Red Bull’s management terminated the contract with Kvyat.

Kvyat’s best result in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.

