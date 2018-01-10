Delayed CAS decision to pose no obstacle for Russia’s acquitted athletes to go to Olympics

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A delayed decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the appeals from banned Russian athletes will pose no obstacles for the departure of acquitted athletes to the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) told TASS on Wednesday.

The Swiss-based court announced on Tuesday that it registered 42 appeals from Russian athletes against decisions made by the IOC Disciplinary Commission to bar them for life from future editions of Olympic Games. The CAS added that it will hold hearings on the appeals between January 22 and 28 and will announce decisions in regard to each athlete before January 31.

"This situation should have no obstacles whatsoever for the departure of acquitted athletes to the Olympics," ROC President Alexander Zhukov said in an interview with TASS. "The whole team is flying in a single plane. Technical complications are very unlikely."

Late last year, the IOC Disciplinary Commission ruled to cancel results of 43 Russian athletes and barred them for life from Olympics. The decision came after the findings of the IOC special commission, which was led by Denis Oswald and was tasked with the reanalysis of doping samples collected from Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The final composition of the Russian delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics will be announced before January 28 by a special IOC panel, chaired by Executive Board’s member Nicole Hoevertsz.

Following the announcement, official invitations will be forwarded to Russian athletes, who were granted the right for competing under the neutral flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on February 9-25.