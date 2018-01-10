Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Seoul calls to launch dialogue on North Korea’s participation in Olympics this week

Sport
January 10, 9:46 UTC+3 SEOUL

Next week, Seoul plans to set up a working group comprising representatives of government agencies to prepare for North Korea’s participation in the Games

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, January 10. /TASS/. South Korea is ready to discuss issues on Pyongyang’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics already this week, spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry Baik Tae-hyun told reporters on Wednesday.

"We offered the North to launch dialogue on this issue as soon as possible, maybe already this week," the spokesman said.

Next week, Seoul plans to set up a working group comprising representatives of government agencies to prepare for North Korea’s participation in the Games. They will have to find out if the financial support of Pyongyang’s participation in the Olympics comes in violation of sanctions against North Korea.

Read also

IOC chief hails North Korean proposal to send delegation to 2018 Winter Olympics

"This issue will be decided together with the UN sanctions committee and the US government," the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said sanctions could be temporarily eased to facilitate the visits of North Korean officials to the Olympic Games.

The first round of dialogue on mending ties between North and South Korea was held on Tuesday in the border village of Panmunjom. Practical steps to improve relations between Seoul and Pyongyang topped the agenda of the inter-Korean talks, the first since December 2015.

The parties discussed reopening an emergency communication channel between military officials, holding consultations on easing tensions on the border and reached an agreement on the North Korean delegation’s visit to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. North Korea will send a taekwondo demonstration team, fans and a support team.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама