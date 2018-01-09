Swiss-based CAS to hold hearings on Russia’s banned athletes on Jan. 22-27 — source

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne will start on January 22 hearing cases of Russian athletes, who had been barred for life from Olympic Games, a source close to the situation told TASS on Tuesday.

"Hearings on cases of Russian athletes will be held between January 22 and 27 and personal decisions will be made in regard to each athlete," the source said. "The procedure has been approved."

CAS announced on Tuesday that it registered 42 appeals from Russian athletes, who had been banned for life by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over allegations of violating anti-doping regulations.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered 42 appeals filed by Russian athletes against decisions taken by the Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee," the CAS said in its statement.

"The IOC DC found the athletes to have committed anti-doping rule violations during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, disqualified them from the events in which they participated at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games and forfeited all medals won by them," the statement reads. "The athletes were also declared ineligible to participate in any capacity in all subsequent editions of the Olympic Games."

The Swiss-based court also announced that it opened cases for each athlete and was likely to come up with the final verdict before January 31.

"A CAS arbitration procedure has been opened for each athlete," the statement said. "The procedures are being conducted jointly and a combined hearing is likely to take place in the week of 22 January 2018."

"At the moment, it is expected that the CAS will issue a final decision for each case on or before 31 January 2018," the court added in the statement.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to cancel results of 43 Russian athletes and barred them for life from Olympics. The decision came after the findings of the IOC Disciplinary Committee, which was led by Denis Oswald and was tasked with the reanalysis of doping samples collected from Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The final composition of the Russian delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics will be announced before January 28 by a special IOC panel, chaired by Executive Board’s member Nicole Hoevertsz.

Following the announcement, official invitations will be forwarded to Russian athletes, who were granted the right for competing under the neutral flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on February 9-25.