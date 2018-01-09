Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletics body asks IAAF to review criteria for neutral status permissions

Sport
January 09, 14:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Early last month, the IAAF announced a new list of criteria for issuing neutral status permissions for the 2018 season

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) asked the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to review its requirements on neutral status permissions for Russian athletes, who were excluded from the IAAF’s doping testing pool last year, a spokesperson for the ARAF told TASS on Tuesday.

Due to the ARAF’s currently suspended membership in the global athletics body, the IAAF made a decision in late 2016 to allow Russian athletes, who meet IAAF’s required criteria, to compete in international sports events under the neutral status. Almost all permissions for the neutral status participation, subsequently issued by the IAAF to Russian athletes, expired on December 31, 2017.

Read also

IAAF president says Russia moving in right direction towards suspension lift

IAAF extends suspension of Russian Athletics Federation

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Putin backs decision to send Russian athletes to 2018 Olympics under neutral status

Early last month, the IAAF announced a new list of criteria for issuing neutral status permissions for the 2018 season and one of the requirements stipulates an obligation for an athlete to be on the IAAF’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP) for the period of 12 months. However, in October 2017 the IAAF decided to exclude a number of Russian track and field athletes from the RTP.

"It turns out that the (excluded from the RTP) athletes, including our leading track and fielders, are unable now to file applications for permissions to take part in the international competitions this year under the neutral flag," ARAF’s spokesperson Natalia Yukhareva said in an interview with TASS.

"We could have turned to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency asking to include our athletes in the testing pools if such requirement was voiced at least in autumn last year," she said. "But now these athletes are the hostages of the current situation, it is not their fault and it contradicts the spirit of justice."

"This is why we wrote and sent a letter to the IAAF asking the organization to review the requirements," Yukhareva said adding that the IAAF had received the letter from the ARAF and intended to come up with the answer before January 14.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама