Russia team takes second place in medal standing of European Speed Skating Championships

KOLOMNA /Moscow region/, January 7. /TASS/. Russia has won 14 medals to take the second place in an overall medal standing of the European Speed Skating Championships that ended in Kolomna, a city in the Moscow region, on Sunday.

Thus, Russia won five gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Pavel Kulizhnikov won the 1,000 meter race, Ekaterina Shikhova also won the 1,000 meter race, Denis Yuskov won the 1,500 meter race. The other two gold medals were grabbed in men’s and women’s team sprint events.

Silver medals went to Angelina Golikova (500 meters), Denis Yuskov (1,000 meters), Ekaterina Shikhova (1,500 meters), Alexander Rumyantsev (5,000 meters). Women’s and men’s teams also won silver medals in team pursuit. Bronze medals went to Pavel Kalizhnikov (500 meters), Natalia Voronina (3,000 meters) and Ruslan Zakharov (mass start men).

Russia’s team grabbed medals in 13 out of 14 disciplines. The only discipline Russian athletes won no medals in was mass start women, as Viktoria Filyushkina finishing sevenths after a fall.

Dutch speed skaters were the first in overall medal standing, with 13 medals, including six gold, three silver and four bronze ones.

The European Championships in Kolomna were held in a new format, with medals contested in separate disciplines. More than 160 speed skaters from 16 countries took part.