Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia team takes second place in medal standing of European Speed Skating Championships

Sport
January 07, 22:20 UTC+3 KOLOMNA

Russia won five gold, six silver and three bronze medals

Share
1 pages in this article
Pavel Kalizhnikov

Pavel Kalizhnikov

© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

KOLOMNA /Moscow region/, January 7. /TASS/. Russia has won 14 medals to take the second place in an overall medal standing of the European Speed Skating Championships that ended in Kolomna, a city in the Moscow region, on Sunday.

Thus, Russia won five gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Pavel Kulizhnikov won the 1,000 meter race, Ekaterina Shikhova also won the 1,000 meter race, Denis Yuskov won the 1,500 meter race. The other two gold medals were grabbed in men’s and women’s team sprint events.

Silver medals went to Angelina Golikova (500 meters), Denis Yuskov (1,000 meters), Ekaterina Shikhova (1,500 meters), Alexander Rumyantsev (5,000 meters). Women’s and men’s teams also won silver medals in team pursuit. Bronze medals went to Pavel Kalizhnikov (500 meters), Natalia Voronina (3,000 meters) and Ruslan Zakharov (mass start men).

Russia’s team grabbed medals in 13 out of 14 disciplines. The only discipline Russian athletes won no medals in was mass start women, as Viktoria Filyushkina finishing sevenths after a fall.

Dutch speed skaters were the first in overall medal standing, with 13 medals, including six gold, three silver and four bronze ones.

The European Championships in Kolomna were held in a new format, with medals contested in separate disciplines. More than 160 speed skaters from 16 countries took part.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with secret satellite
2
Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea
3
Four blasts in Syria’s Idlib claim at least 30 lives
4
Aeroflot cancels number of flights between Moscow and New York on January 7
5
New air defense systems Buk-M3 to enter duty at large unit near Kursk
6
Russia’s advanced frigate Admiral Makarov commissioned for operation
7
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама