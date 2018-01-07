Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ustiugov pulls out of Tour de Ski and will miss Dresden World Cup due to back injury

Sport
January 07, 16:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian skier, who is the current Tour de Ski champion, came third before the final stage

Sergey Ustiugov

Sergey Ustiugov

© EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time world champion Sergey Ustiugov has withdrawn from the Tour de Ski race due to a back injury, the skier’s coach, Markus Cramer, told TASS.

The skier, who is the current Tour de Ski champion, came third before the final stage. The leader in the race, Switzerland’s Dario Cologna, was 1 minute and 21.5 seconds ahead of Ustiugov.

"He can’t start today," Cramer said.

The Russian skier got injured in the freestyle mass start race on January 4 in Germany’s Oberstdorf. Ustiugov fell three times while covering the distance, finishing 28th. Despite his back injury Ustiugov competed in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski and took the 14th place.

The seventh and final stage of the Tour de Ski will take place on Sunday in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

On Monday, Ustiugov will undergo magnetic resonance imaging. "It will become clear how serious this is," President of the Russian Cross Country Ski Federation Elena Vyalbe told TASS.

However, it is clear that he will miss the next stage of the World Cup in Dresden on January 13-14, she said.

