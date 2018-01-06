Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has confirmed that Russian players will be performing at the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang in uniforms without a hockey player emblem and reading "Olympic Athlete from Russia" (OAR), the IIHF press service told TASS.

A source familiar with the uniform design coordination process told TASS earlier that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had confirmed the uniform design. The initial version featured the hockey player logo instead of the Russian coat of arms. At present, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) is waiting for the outfitter to finalize the uniforms. Russian hockey players will use two types of jerseys at the Games: red and white.

The IOC barred Russia’s team from the 2018 Olympic Games due to doping violations. That said, clean Russian athletes will be allowed to the Olympics; the IOC will form their list later. They will be performing under the Olympic flag, without any Russian symbols on their uniforms.

The 2018 Olympic Games will run on February 9-25 in PyeongChang.