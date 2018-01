KOLOMNA /Moscow region/, January 5./TASS/. Russian speed skater Denis Yuskov won the 1,500-meter event at the European Speed Skating Championships in Kolomna, a city in the Moscow region, on Friday.

He grabbed gold with a time of one minute 44.53 seconds.

Russian speed skater Yekaterina Shikhova finished second in the 1,500-meter event at the European Speed Skating Championships.

She won silver with a time of one minute 56.57 seconds.