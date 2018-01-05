Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IOC’s initial answer to list of Russian athletes for 2018 Winter Games to come January 8

Sport
January 05, 18:44 UTC+3

I hope the team will perform honorably, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said

KOLOMNA /Moscow region/, January 5. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will furnish on January 8 initial information regarding the list of Russian athletes planning to participate in the 2018 Winter Games, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Friday.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) earlier filed a list of 350 national athletes with the IOC planning to participate under the IOC’s neutral status in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

"We must get over this and be getting ready for the Olympics. I hope the team will perform honorably. Already on January 8 the team will have the first reaction to the list that we have sent, and will say who of the athletes they have questions to," Mutko said.

The IOC’s Executive Board announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or what the IOC labels as the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC will later make up the list of these clean athletes.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

The initial list of Russia’s athletes planning to go for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was approved by the ROC in April 2017 and had a total of 633 athletes.

