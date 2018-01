KOLOMNA /Moscow region/, January 5./TASS/. Russian speed skater Angelina Golikova has finished second in the 500m race at the European Speed Skating Championships 2018 in Kolomna, a city in the Moscow region.

She won silver finishing in 38.04 seconds.

Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov has finished third in the men’s 500m at the European Speed Skating Championships.

He won bronze finishing in 34.85 seconds. The championship will end on January 7.