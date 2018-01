MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova has failed to make it into the finals of the Shenzhen Open in China.

In the semifinals Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic beatedn Sharapova with the score 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

In the finals Siniakova is to meet Simona Halep of Romania who earlier beat her compatriot Irina Begu 6:1, 6:4.

The finals of the Shenzhen Open will be played on January 6, 06:00 MSK. The prize fund of the competition is $627,000.