Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CAS rejects IBSF request for provisional measures against Russian athletes

Sport
January 04, 15:19 UTC+3

According to the ISBF, CAS stated that it "has clearly no jurisdiction to entertain" this appeal

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sports has rejected the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) request for provisional measures against Russian athletes, the IBSF press service said on Thursday.

According to the ISBF, CAS stated that it "has clearly no jurisdiction to entertain" this appeal.

On December 19, IBSF filed an appeal with CAS against the ruling of the IBSF independent commission to allow Russian athletes Alexander Tretiakov, Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsina, Ilvir Khuzin, Alexander Kasyanov and Aleksei Pushkarev to take part in international competitions.

"As a consequence the above mentioned athletes will be allowed to slide in IBSF events such as World Cup, Europa Cup, North American Cup or Intercontinental Cup," the IBSF said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
2
Latvia violates international obligations by deporting Russian reporters - diplomat
3
Five German, four US satellites to be launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport
4
Russia warns US against meddling in Iran’s internal affairs - senior diplomat
5
No notification from Russia on ending participation in submarine search - Argentine Navy
6
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама