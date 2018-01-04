CAS rejects IBSF request for provisional measures against Russian athletes

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sports has rejected the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) request for provisional measures against Russian athletes, the IBSF press service said on Thursday.

According to the ISBF, CAS stated that it "has clearly no jurisdiction to entertain" this appeal.

On December 19, IBSF filed an appeal with CAS against the ruling of the IBSF independent commission to allow Russian athletes Alexander Tretiakov, Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsina, Ilvir Khuzin, Alexander Kasyanov and Aleksei Pushkarev to take part in international competitions.

"As a consequence the above mentioned athletes will be allowed to slide in IBSF events such as World Cup, Europa Cup, North American Cup or Intercontinental Cup," the IBSF said in a statement.