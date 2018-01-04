Moscow to be nominated to host 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union will nominate Moscow to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, its deputy president Sergei Anokhin told TASS on Thursday.

The Beach Soccer World Cup is held since 2005. Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Tahiti and Portugal hosted the previous tournaments.

Russia announced its plans to submit its bid for hosting the beach soccer event in the fall of 2016.

"We will be striving for hosting the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow," Anokhin said.