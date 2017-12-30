Putin adamant about effective cooperation with FIFA in 2018 World Cup organization

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent seasonal greetings to FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino, expressing confidence in effective cooperation for successful organization of the World Cup in the coming year, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"The Russian President also sent greetings to President of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his assistance in the successful organisation of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and expressed confidence in further efficient cooperation on the largest sporting festival, the FIFA World Cup," the Kremlin said.

Besides, Putin sent New Year and Christmas greetings to "Honorary President of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, honorary member of the International Olympic Committee Jean-Claude Killy, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer," the Kremlin said.