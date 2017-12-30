Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin signs bill on dismissal of coaches who violated anti-doping rules

Sport
December 30, 0:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The bill specifies three situations in which a coach will be dismissed

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on dismissal of coaches who committed anti-doping violations.

The bill, published by Russia’s official web database of legislative documents on Friday, specifies three situations in which a coach will be dismissed.

According to the document, a coach can be sacked if an anti-doping organization establishes that he or she was in possession of "any prohibited substance or any banned method."

Another reason for dismissal is "circulation or an attempt to circulate any banned substance or method" or "tampering or an attempt to tamper with any element of doping control."

A coach can be temporarily suspended from duties if an anti-doping organization establishes that he or she assisted, encouraged, concealed, entered a conspiracy or was otherwise engaged in any violation of anti-doping rules."

The law also states that an employment contract with a coach can be terminated if he or she violates Russian and international anti-doping rules.

The Russian Sports Ministry was charged with uncovering such cases and establishing the procedure of sacking coaches.

