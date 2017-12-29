Putin signs law authorizing Russian anti-doping lab to deal with narcotic substances

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law authorizing a national anti-doping laboratory that has been set up under the Moscow Lomonosov State University (MSU) to deal with narcotic and psychotropic substances necessary for doping control of athletes’ samples.

The document was posted on Friday on an official portal of legal information.

The law lists the University and its anti-doping laboratory among legal entities authorized to carry out processing, imports and exports narcotic and psychotropic substances and their precursors in research and educations purposes and for the use in expert activity.

According to explanatory notes, the law will make it possible for the national anti-doping laboratory to carry out its statutory activities geared to observe doping rules and, hence, protect the right and legal interests and health of athletes.