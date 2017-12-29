Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to participate in parade of athletes at 2018 Olympics opening

Sport
December 29, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The initially designed Russian uniform underwent some changes

© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian thaletes will participate in the parade of national teams at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Friday.

"Russian athletes will take part in the opening ceremony of the Games in PyeongChang and they will participate in the parade of athletes under the Olympic flag," Zhukov said in an interview with TASS.

Head of ZASPORT outfit design company Anastasia Zadorina

IOC approves design of Russian team’s ceremonial uniform for 2018 Winter Olympics

Earlier in the day, Anastasia Zadorina, the head of ZASPORT sports outfit design company, told TASS that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved a new design of the Russian team’s ceremonial uniform for the 2018 Olympics.

According to her, the initially designed uniform underwent some changes as "In line with the requirements, we took off the tricolor (the Russian national flag), the national emblem and added the required OAR emblem."

The Executive Board of the IOC announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
