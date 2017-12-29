IOC approves design of Russian team’s ceremonial uniform for 2018 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved a new design of the Russian team’s ceremonial uniform for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Anastasia Zadorina, the head of ZASPORT outfit design company, told TASS.

"The IOC has approved the design of the uniforms and we have received an official confirmation from them," Zadorina said in an interview with TASS adding that the initially designed uniform underwent some changes.

"In line with the requirements we took off the tricolor, the national emblem and added the required OAR emblem," she added.

The Executive Board of the IOC announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.