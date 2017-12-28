Russian Politics & Diplomacy
International Ski Federation decides against suspending Russian Ski Association membership

Sport
December 28, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The upcoming Olympics will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang in February

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Thursday that it has no intentions of suspending the Russian Ski Association over allegations of anti-doping rules violations, but the international federation issued a warning.

The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled in November and December to ban for life 11 Russian cross country skiers from all Olympic events and cancelled their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi over doping abuse accusations.

"For the time being, based upon existing evidence, the FIS Council does not intend to suspend the Russian Ski Association (RSA) from FIS related activities," the FIS said in its statement on Thursday.

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

"However, it hereby issues a warning and expects full cooperation and support in the implementation of the IOC Decisions concerning Russian athletes and support personnel," the statement said.

The Russian Ski Association includes four different federations, namely the Russian Alpine Ski and Snowboard Federation; the Cross Country Ski Federation of Russia; the Russian Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation; the Freestyle Federation of Russia.

"The FIS Council respects the IOC Decision to suspend the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC)," according to the statement.

"It also supports the endeavours of the IOC Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) Implementation Group and the Russian Athlete Eligibility Panel to identify those individual Russian athletes and support personnel who shall be admitted to the Olympic Winter Games 2018," the statement added.

The Executive Board of the IOC announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
