Russian Football Union: FIFA examines data on doping samples of 19 Russian players

Sport
December 27, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. A special commission with the Russian Football Union (RFU) received data about 19 doping samples, which are currently being examined by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, the RFU press service announced on Wednesday.

"The commission was promptly granted all data, including the information about 19 doping samples, which FIFA inquired about," the press service said. "The doping samples were collected between 2012 and 2013 by doping control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)."

"All information has been sent to a relevant FIFA committee as well as to football clubs, which the athletes at the issue are playing for," according to the RFU.

DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© EPA/DOMINIC STEINMANN

Russian luger Demchenko stripped of two Olympic silvers, banned for life

Provocations possible in regard to Russian athletes at 2018 Olympics, sports minister says

Russian investigators offer FIFA cooperation in probing data from WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Intelligence and Investigations Team met on December 14 in Lausanne with over 60 representatives from international sports federations, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and other Anti-Doping Organizations to share information from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database of the former WADA-accredited Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

FIFA was among the sports organizations, which were provided with new data from WADA regarding doping testing in Russia, including in football.

Last Friday, FIFA announced that it would first study the data recently obtained from the WADA before discussing it with the Russian governing football body.

On December 21, the RFU requested assistance with the Investigative Committee in investigations of alleged doping abuse cases in Russian football championships between 2012 and 2015.

Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, who headed an Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency, announced in June that Russia had a system to cover up acts of doping abuse in football. According to McLaren, a special bank with clean doping samples was allegedly in place and was used for samples’ substitution.

The Mail on Sunday came up with a report at that time that FIFA was holding investigations in regard to 34 Russian footballers, including 23 from the country’s national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

In response to all allegations, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that all doping samples of Russian footballers, collected at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, tested negative for banned performance enhancing drugs.

