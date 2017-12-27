FIFA thanks Mutko for great contribution into 2018 World Cup preparations

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, thanked Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for his work in the post of the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 and his great contribution into the preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mutko announced earlier in the day his decision to resign as the LOC Chairman and his post went to LOC Director General Alexey Sorokin.

"FIFA has taken note of the decision by Mr. Vitaly Mutko to resign from his position as Chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee," a FIFA spokesperson told TASS.

"FIFA thanks Mr. Mutko for his invaluable contribution to the preparations for the competition so far," according to the spokesperson.

"FIFA will continue to work in close collaboration with the LOC under its new leadership as well as with the Russian government, the Russian Football Union and the host cities with the aim to deliver an exceptional event in June and July," the FIFA spokesperson added.

The LOC Russia-2018 on the preparations and organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup was established by the Russian government and the Russian Football Union (RFU) in January 2011. Mutko held the posts of the LOC Chairman and of a deputy chair of the LOC Supervisory Board.

Earlier in the day the LOC Russia-2018 said in its statement that "The change in the leadership of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee will not affect the preparation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup."

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup matches this summer in four Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, the country is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.