Mutko’s resignation from LOC post not to affect 2018 World Cup preparations

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The resignation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko from the post of the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 will not affect the country’s preparations for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the LOC said in its statement on Wednesday.

Mutko announced earlier in the day his decision to resign as the LOC Chairman, and his post went to LOC Director General Alexey Sorokin.

"It is with great regret that the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has learnt of the decision taken today by Vitaly Mutko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, to tender with immediate effect his resignation as Chairman of the LOC and from all related positions, including the chairs of the LOC Managing Board and the LOC Supervisory Board," the LOC said in its statement.

"At the level of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC CEO and FIFA Council member, Alexey Sorokin, will assume the functions previously held by Mr Mutko," the statement said. "Alexey Sorokin will be responsible to deliver the 2018 FIFA World Cup in his dual role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Local Organizing Committee."

"The change in the leadership of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee will not affect the preparation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup," according to the statement.

The LOC also stated that "Given his ongoing duties as member of the federal government of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Mutko will continue to oversee the preparations of the regions as well as coordinate the construction of the necessary infrastructure."

"Our goal remains unchanged - to host the tournament at its best organizational level for the fans and participants," the statement concluded.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup matches this summer in four Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, the country is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.