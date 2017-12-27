Russia's deputy PM promises affordable air travel for 2018 FIFA World Cup ticketholders

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Ticketholders to 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be able to buy plane tickets at reasonable prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the coordination council for preparations for the FIFA World Cup was held under Vitaly Mutko’s chairmanship. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov and Director General of the Russia-2018 organizational committee Alexey Sorokin presented reports on the preparation for the world championships, the final draw and the results of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Mass media earlier reported about possible overpricing risks not just for air transport, but for railway and automobile transport as well during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"We discussed this issue [of overpriced air tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.] I ordered the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Transport Ministry to study such cases. On top of this, we are also working out a program together with Aeroflot, according to which Russian fans who hold tickets to [World Cup] matches will be able to buy air tickets at affordable prices," Mutko pledged.

The FIFA World Cup matches will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities.