Russian top official says all 2018 World Cup facilities will be transferred to FIFA by May

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia will transfer to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) all FIFA World Cup facilities by May 30, 2018, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the coordination council on the preparation for the FIFA World Cup was held under Vitaly Mutko’s chairmanship. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov and Director General of the Russia-2018 organizational committee Alexey Sorokin presented reports on the preparation for the world championships, the final draw and the results of the FIFA Confederations Cup at the meeting.

"We expect to fulfil all obligations that the Russian government gave to FIFA by May 30," Mutko said.

The FIFA World Cup matches will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities.