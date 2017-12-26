Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 50 Russian athletes to compete in qualifiers for 2018 Winter Paralympics

Sport
December 26, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 Winter Paralympics, which are officially dubbed as the 12th Paralympic Winter Games, will be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang between March 9 and 18

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Over 50 Russian athletes will take part next month in the qualifying tournaments for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the press service of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced on Tuesday.

"In January next year, Russian athletes in alpine skiing will take part in the qualifying competitions of the World Cup stages min Switzerland, Slovenia and Croatia," the RPC stated. "Cross country skiers and biathlon racers will take part in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup in Germany."

Read also

IPC to decide on Russia’s 2018 Winter Paralympics participation in late January

In early September, the Executive Board of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to extend the suspension of the RPC membership within the international organization, imposed in 2016. The IPC, however, pointed out the progress achieved by Russia in pursuing the implementation of the required reinstatement criteria.

The IPC also announced that Russian Para-athletes were given the green light for the qualifying tournaments of the 2018 Paralympics with the status of neutral representatives in four sports, namely alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboarding.

The 2018 Winter Paralympics, which are officially dubbed as the 12th Paralympic Winter Games, will be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang between March 9 and 18. The previous Winter Paralympics were held in Russia’s Sochi in 2014.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама