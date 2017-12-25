Russian TV channels paid over $30 mln for right to broadcast 2018 World Cup - Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian television channels paid over $30 million for the right to broadcast matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off next summer in 11 cities across the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday.

"I will not be naming the exact sum," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, told journalists. "However, I can say that this sum exceeds $30 million."

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced last Friday that it completed deals with Russia for broadcasting rights to the 2018 World Cup.

According to FIFA, the broadcasting rights were granted to the 2Sport2 Consortium representing Russian television channels Channel One, RTR and Match TV.

Broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia, were also bought by 2Sport2 Consortium, which incorporates Russia’s major state-media channels - Channel One, RTR and Match-TV. According to TASS data, the deal was worth $3.5 million.

On December 1, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event next year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.