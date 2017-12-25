Foreign players’ quota in Russian football to remain unchanged in next two years

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The current quota of foreign players allowed to play for Russian football clubs will remain unchanged for next two years, Sergey Anokhin, a vice president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said on Monday.

"The limit (of foreign footballers) will not be subjected to review in next two years and will remain in the format of ‘6+5’," Anokhin told journalists after a session of the RFU Executive Board in Moscow on Monday.

"Perhaps, after two years we will discuss the format of ‘7+18’ based on an extended roster, but national footballers will be in priority," he added.

The Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) is currently exploiting the ‘6+5’ quota, which means that not more than six foreign players could be simultaneously playing for one club on the field during the match time.

On July 1, 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law regulating the number of foreign athletes allowed to participate in sports competitions in Russia.

The law envisaged provisions granting the Russian Sports Ministry the right to establish and coordinate limits on foreign athletes allowed competing for Russia. Each sport envisages its own limit for attracting legionnaires, according to the law.

The law also stipulated obligatory criteria for foreign players, including their athletic qualification, age, period of permanent stay in Russia as well as athlete’s period of training in Russia and results achieved while competing for Russian sports clubs.