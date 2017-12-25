Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian bobsledders’ uniform color and design raise IOC red flag

Sport
December 25, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Bobsleigh Federation has already altered the design of uniforms and sports gear, which must comply with the so-called neutral status of Russian athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian bobsledders at the 22nd Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, 2014

Russian bobsledders at the 22nd Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, 2014

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the Russian Bobsleigh Federation to change the color of national team’s bobsleds from red to burgundy as well as to change the design on athletes’ uniforms, Sergey Parkhomenko, the general secretary of the country’s governing bobsleigh organization, told TASS on Monday.

"The IOC made some remarks about our uniform’s design," Parkhomenko said in an interview with TASS. "For instance, international sports officials spotted some sort of Russian national motives in the twirls of the design imprinted on uniforms."

"We have been also asked not to use such a red hue on our bobsleds because (the tinge) is as red as the stripe on the Russian national flag," Parkhomenko said. "This is why we will decorate them in a bit of a burgundy color."

Read also

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

The Russian Bobsleigh Federation has already altered the design of uniforms and sports gear, which must comply with the so-called neutral status of Russian athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The proposed adjustments were sent to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), which in turn would send them to the IOC for final approval.

The IOC Executive Board announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for "Olympic Athlete from Russia." The IOC reserved the right to determine the Russian athletes, who will have the right to go to 2018 PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
3
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
4
Kiev pursuing strong-arm assimilation policy of sub-Carpathian Slavic minority
5
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
6
Flights to Egypt’s seaside resorts unlikely to resume this winter — Russian minister
7
Russian bobsledders’ uniform color and design raise IOC red flag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама