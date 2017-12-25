Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia shells out around $6.7 bln for 2018 World Cup preparations

Sport
December 25, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held in summer 2018

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Federal budget costs of holding the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be about 390 bln rubles ($6.7 bln), head of the Russian Chamber of Accounts Tatiana Golikova said on Monday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"The federal budget will spend about 390 bln rubles ($6.7 bln). The sports infrastructure accounts for slightly more than 38%; all the rest is infrastructure related to roads, public utilities, and various improvements," she said.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

