MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s famous Olympic luger Albert Demchenko told TASS on Friday he would be fighting until the very end to defend his name and reputation after the International Olympic Committee ruled to ban him for life from Olympics and to annul his two 2014 Sochi Games silver medals.

According to the IOC, the decision was based on the results from the Oswald Commission hearings, "which are being conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations."

"I have competed in seven editions of Winter Olympic Games and have a 30-year-old career in sports of high achievements," Demchenko said in an interview with TASS. "My legacy is now marred by some three members of the IOC commission."

The IOC Disciplinary Commission, which ruled on Friday to impose sanctions on Demchenko and 10 more Russian athletes form the 2014 Winter Olympics, is made up of Denis Oswald (Chairman), Gunilla Lindberg and Patrick Baumann.

"I will not easily give up," the 46-year-old athlete said. "We are all innocent and will be fighting until the very end."

"I have always hoped for the best, but the worst in this case was predictable," Demchenko said. "However, if we think how the hearings were held, we may not be surprised at all since hardly anyone wanted to go into details of the case on the Christmas Eve."

"I am positive that we will be defended not only by our (Russian Luge) federation, but the international federation as well since the sport of luge is the sport, where doping abuse is inadmissible," Demchenko said.

Natalia Gart, the president of the Russian Luge Federation, told TASS earlier in the day that the federation intended to appeal the IOC decision against Demchenko with the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Russian luger Demchenko, who retired from sports tree years ago and currently works as the head coach of the Russian national luge team, won two silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics, namely in Men’s Singles Luge Event and in the Mixed Team Relay Luge Event.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission ruled on Friday that Demchenko "has the silver medals, the medalist pins and the diplomas obtained in the abovementioned events withdrawn and is ordered to return the same to the International Olympic Committee."