MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled on Friday to annul two silver medals of 2014 Winter Games from Russian luger Albert Demchenko, as well as to ban him for life from all Olympic activities.

According to the IOC, the decision was based on the results from the Oswald Commission hearings, "which are being conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations."

Russian luger Demchenko, who retired from sports tree years ago and currently works as the head coach of the Russian national luge team, won two silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics, namely in Men’s Singles Luge Event and in the Mixed Team Relay Luge Event.

The IOC Disciplinary Commission ruled on Friday that Demchenko "has the silver medals, the medalist pins and the diplomas obtained in the abovementioned events withdrawn and is ordered to return the same to the International Olympic Committee."