MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. More than 1 mln foreign tourists may come to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told reporters.

"We already see a great number of applications from foreign fans for the World Cup. According to conservative assessments of our analysts, more than 1 mln foreign tourist may come for the 2018 World Cup matches," she said.

Tourists from Latin American and European countries show a special interest in it, Lomidze added.

"We believe that it will ultimately benefit the tourism industry in all cities that will host the matches," Lomidze said.