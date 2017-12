MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA announced on Friday that it completed deals with Russia for broadcasting rights to the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off next summer in 11 cities across the country.

"In Russia, rights have been granted to the 2SPORT2 consortium (representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV), which will ensure comprehensive coverage of the competition in the host country," FIFA’s statement said.

FIFA added that it also finalized a deal for broadcasting rights of the 2018 World Cup with Italy.

"We are delighted to take two important steps closer to finalizing the global broadcast offering for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia," FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h, was quoted as saying.

"The Russian consortium of broadcasters did a fantastic job of transmitting the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 this summer in the host territory, and we know that they will help to convey the special atmosphere that we will enjoy in Russia next summer," the FIFA official added.

Broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia, were bought by 2Sport2 Consortium, which incorporates Russia’s major state-media channels - Channel One, VGTRK and Match-TV. According to TASS data, the deal was worth $3.5 million.

On December 1, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event next year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.