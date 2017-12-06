FIFA: More than 1.3 mln ticket requests for 2018 World Cup submitted over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Over 1.3 million ticket requests have been submitted over the past 24 hours as the second phase of ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was launched on December 5, the FIFA said in its statement on Wednesday.

"Within the first 24 hours, fans from all over the world requested 1,318,109 tickets as the random-selection draw sales period goes on until 31 January 2018," FIFA’s statement said.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was held last Friday on December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow and determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event next year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.