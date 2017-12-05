Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Emergencies minister pledges security at FIFA World Cup will be ensured at highest level

Sport
December 05, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Unprecedented steps have been taken to equip all response units and crisis management centers, Minister Vladimir Puchkov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has taken unprecedented measures to ensure security during the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia, Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Tuesday at a conference at TASS.

Read also

Russia makes all efforts to ensure security at 2018 FIFA World Cup — Lavrov

"We have conducted training. Unprecedented steps have been taken to equip all response units and crisis management centers. We checked the entire system’s readiness during the Confederations Cup. All measures to ensure security during sports events in Russia will be taken at the highest level of world standards," he stressed.

According to the minister, the ministry’s specialists take part in preparations at all World Cup facilities, including stadiums, hotels, teams’ practice facilities. "Another task of ours is to ensure comfortable conditions for the World Cup’s guests, to secure reliable operation of transport, communications and all vital facilities," he said, adding that firefighting teams have been reinforced as well.

"And, naturally, the topic of traditional Russian hospitality is our traditional care," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Siemens demands court force Russian company to return gas turbines delivered to Crimea
2
Russian strategic bombers pay visit to Indonesia
3
FIFA: Ticket sales for 2018 World Cup matches in Russia to resume December 5
4
Syrian air forces repel Israeli attack near Damascus — media
5
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
6
Caspian states to hold joint drills next year — Lavrov
7
Kremlin on Saakashvili: Moscow not accustomed to replying ‘people who perch on rooftops’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама