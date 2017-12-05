Emergencies minister pledges security at FIFA World Cup will be ensured at highest level

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has taken unprecedented measures to ensure security during the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia, Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Tuesday at a conference at TASS.

"We have conducted training. Unprecedented steps have been taken to equip all response units and crisis management centers. We checked the entire system’s readiness during the Confederations Cup. All measures to ensure security during sports events in Russia will be taken at the highest level of world standards," he stressed.

According to the minister, the ministry’s specialists take part in preparations at all World Cup facilities, including stadiums, hotels, teams’ practice facilities. "Another task of ours is to ensure comfortable conditions for the World Cup’s guests, to secure reliable operation of transport, communications and all vital facilities," he said, adding that firefighting teams have been reinforced as well.

"And, naturally, the topic of traditional Russian hospitality is our traditional care," he added.