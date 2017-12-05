Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup resume

Sport
December 05, 13:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Football fans will also have a final chance to secure tickets during the last-minute sales phase from 18 April to 15 July 2018

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have resumed on December 5, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said in a statement.

According to FIFA, "sales phase 2 will be divided into two sales periods." During the random selection draw from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, "fans can apply for individual match tickets for all matches except for the opening match and final, venue-specific tickets and supporter tickets and, if the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, allocation will be by the random selection draw procedure."

Read also

Over 700,000 tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches already sold

"All customers will be notified about the status of their application by 12 March 2018 at the latest," the statement says.

During the first-come, first-served period, that will last from March 13 to April 3, 2018, "fans will be able to purchase tickets in real time on FIFA.com/tickets with immediate confirmation of successful application, subject to availability."

FIFA pointed out that "a total of 742,760 tickets were allocated during the two periods of sales phase 1." "While most of the applications in sales phase 1 came from Russia, international demand increased steadily and currently accounts for 47 per cent of all applications so far. Fans from the USA, Brazil, Germany, China, Mexico, Israel, Argentina, Australia, and England all rank in the top ten in this regard," FIFA added.

Football fans will also "have a final chance to secure tickets during the last-minute sales phase, which will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis from 18 April to 15 July 2018, the day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final."

Ticket categories

FIFA revealed ticket prices for the 2018 World Cup in July 2016. There are four categories of tickets. The category three tickets prices range from $105 to $285, the category two tickets cost from $165 to $480, while the category one ticket prices range from $210 to $750.

The discounted category four tickets are reserved only for Russian citizens. The cheapest category four ticket is worth 1,280 rubles ($21.5).

FAN ID

"At the request of the Russian authorities, all fans attending matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia need to apply for a FAN ID - the official identity document issued to fans," FIFA stated. "Fans are encouraged to apply for this free document as soon as possible after they have received their ticket confirmation email."

Read also
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Putin vows Russia will hold top-notch 2018 FIFA World Cup

FAN IDs provide their holders with the right to travel for free on public transport, particularly on trains connecting the host cities. As for foreign nationals, FAN IDs will give them additional benefits, "such as visa-free entry to the Russian Federation."

"The FAN ID and a valid ticket are required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums," FIFA said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

