Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

32 finalists learn group pairings as 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw ends in Kremlin

Sport
December 01, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Team Russia will face Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The 32 teams, which qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have just discovered who they will face during the group stage of the tournament to be held in Russia next summer.

Team Russia was drawn to Group A as the hosts of the tournament. It will face Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s opening match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on June 14.

Groups defined for 2018 FIFA World Cup teams are the following:

Group A:

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B:

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C:

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D:

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E:

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F:

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G:

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H:

Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan.

Read also

Football fans will see Russia is welcoming country in 2018 — FIFA chief

Russia to hold 2018 FIFA World Cup at highest level — Putin

Putin meets with football legends ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw

Russia to be ‘difficult team to beat’ at 2018 FIFA World Cup — Uruguay’s Diego Forlan

French football legend Blanc: Russia’s preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup magnificent

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists find living bacteria from outer space on ISS satellite’s surface
2
Russia calls North Korea’s claims for nuclear power status 'unacceptable' — UN envoy
3
Russian diplomat warns 'apocalyptic scenario' on Korean Peninsula possible
4
Repaired strategic bomber Tu-22M3 re-enters service with Russia’s Aerospace Force
5
Italy’s Cannavaro: 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy may go to Germany, Spain or Brazil
6
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit IS targets in Syria
7
Operator of Nord Stream-2 to study alternative routes for pipeline outside Danish waters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама