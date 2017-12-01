32 finalists learn group pairings as 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw ends in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The 32 teams, which qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have just discovered who they will face during the group stage of the tournament to be held in Russia next summer.
Team Russia was drawn to Group A as the hosts of the tournament. It will face Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s opening match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on June 14.
Groups defined for 2018 FIFA World Cup teams are the following:
Group A:
Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
Group B:
Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
Group C:
France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Group D:
Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Group E:
Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F:
Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G:
Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Group H:
Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan.