32 finalists learn group pairings as 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw ends in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The 32 teams, which qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, have just discovered who they will face during the group stage of the tournament to be held in Russia next summer.

Team Russia was drawn to Group A as the hosts of the tournament. It will face Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s opening match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on June 14.

Groups defined for 2018 FIFA World Cup teams are the following:

Group A:

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B:

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C:

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D:

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E:

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F:

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G:

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H:

Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan.