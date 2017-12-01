Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Football fans will see Russia is welcoming country in 2018 — FIFA chief

Sport
December 01, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gianni Infantino has delivered a speech at the Final Draw ceremony

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Football fans who will come to the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will see that Russia is a welcoming country, Gianni Infantino, the president of the world’s ruling football body, said at the Final Draw ceremony held at the State Kremlin Palace on Friday.

Read also

Russia offers ‘amazing hospitality’, ready to welcome 2018 World Cup — FIFA official

"Welcome to Moscow. It is a pleasure for me standing here and to say a speech after President Putin," Infantino said. "The tension is growing and if we are here tonight my first thanks goes to Mr. Putin, to Russia, 11 hosting cities, the Local Organizing Committee and volunteers. People coming here will find that Russia is welcoming country."

Following the speech from Putin and Infantino the official Draw ceremony continued with a song from Russian star Alsou, who performed a song "Our time has come." After the song German's famous striker Miroslav Klose appeared on the stage carrying the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

