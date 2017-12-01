Russia to hold 2018 FIFA World Cup at highest level — Putin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia is looking forward to hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is determined to hold the event at the highest level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Draw ceremony in the Kremlin.

"Our country is looking forward to the World Cup and it is going to hold it at the highest level to let the leading footballers display their skills and show what real football is all about," Putin said.

He voiced the certainty that those who would come to Russia to support their teams would receive unforgettable impressions from the World Cup.