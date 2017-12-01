Kremlin disagrees with assessments that World Cup in Russia will be unprofitable

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin disagrees with predictions that the economic effect from Russia’s hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be negative.

"We disagree (with this forecast)," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, noting that these assessments are primitive.

Peskov commented on Friday’s article in RBC newspaper that Russia is unlikely to profit on the major sporting event.

He gave as an example the 2014 Sochi Olympics, noting that then there were similar attempts to do the math, but "this is an unacceptable practice here."

"There were pessimists about the Olympic heritage," he added. "But you know that Russia solved the problem of the Olympic heritage better than anyone in the world and President (Vladimir Putin) personally dealt with this."

"This is enough for optimism to believe that the mundial’s heritage and the economic and social effects will be equal to the current spending," Peskov said.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.