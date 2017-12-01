Russian Politics & Diplomacy
State to help regions to operate 2018 FIFA World Cup arenas for two years

Sport
December 01, 13:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The government will be helping the regions to operate the stadiums built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup for two years after the tournament, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 organizing committee Vitaly Mutko said at a press conference.

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities.

"There is a decision for each city regarding the future of the stadiums. Apart from the construction, we’ve developed a stadium operation program. We will try to support the authorities and establish a stadium management model for at least two years," Mutko said.

"Each city will have a pyramid: an operating professional club and an academy working for it," Mutko added.

